Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 3.0%. Within the sector, HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.9% and 6.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.7% on the day, and up 33.17% year-to-date. HollyFrontier Corp, meanwhile, is up 54.27% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 55.45% year-to-date. Combined, HFC and FANG make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) and Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.5% in midday trading, and up 14.33% on a year-to-date basis. Unum Group, meanwhile, is up 24.83% year-to-date, and Regency Centers Corp is up 23.67% year-to-date. UNM makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.0%
Financial +1.1%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Industrial +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Services +0.2%
Utilities -0.9%
Healthcare -1.4%
Technology & Communications -1.7%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

