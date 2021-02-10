Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.9%. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 17.34% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 24.40% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 21.19% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and EOG make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.45% on a year-to-date basis. Franklin Resources Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.42% year-to-date, and Simon Property Group, Inc. is up 23.72% year-to-date. BEN makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.9% Financial +0.5% Services +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Healthcare +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Industrial +0.2% Materials +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.0%

