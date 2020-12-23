Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 3.3%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.9% and 7.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 32.53% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 46.74% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 49.45% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 2.1% in midday trading, and down 3.68% on a year-to-date basis. Wells Fargo & Co , meanwhile, is down 41.32% year-to-date, and Humana Inc. is up 11.55% year-to-date. WFC makes up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +3.3% Financial +1.4% Consumer Products +1.2% Services +1.1% Industrial +0.8% Materials +0.8% Healthcare +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities +0.2%

