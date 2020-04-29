Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the best performing sector, up 6.2%. Within that group, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.7% and 11.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 5.2% on the day, and down 35.67% year-to-date. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 62.88% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp., is down 46.39% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and MPC make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 3.9%. Among large Financial stocks, Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) and Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.0% and 11.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 3.1% in midday trading, and down 23.38% on a year-to-date basis. Discover Financial Services, meanwhile, is down 46.11% year-to-date, and Regency Centers Corp, is down 27.47% year-to-date. DFS makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +6.2% Financial +3.9% Industrial +3.1% Services +3.0% Technology & Communications +2.9% Materials +2.9% Healthcare +1.8% Consumer Products +1.7% Utilities -0.2%

