Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 56.79% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 191.84% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 137.50% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and FANG make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 37.59% on a year-to-date basis. Cboe Global Markets Inc, meanwhile, is up 40.71% year-to-date, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is up 56.49% year-to-date. CBOE makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Financial +0.1% Utilities 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.0% Industrial -0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Services -0.6% Consumer Products -0.7% Materials -0.8%

