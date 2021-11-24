Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Financial

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 56.79% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 191.84% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 137.50% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and FANG make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (Symbol: AVB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 37.59% on a year-to-date basis. Cboe Global Markets Inc, meanwhile, is up 40.71% year-to-date, and AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is up 56.49% year-to-date. CBOE makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.9%
Financial +0.1%
Utilities 0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.0%
Industrial -0.2%
Healthcare -0.4%
Services -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Materials -0.8%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

