Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.4%. Within that group, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.3% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 44.37% year-to-date. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is up 7.59% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 87.32% year-to-date. Combined, COG and DVN make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 6.52% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Group, meanwhile, is up 13.80% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 38.80% year-to-date. TPR makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Consumer Products +0.5% Services +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Financial -0.1% Utilities -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Healthcare -0.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.