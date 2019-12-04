Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, up 2.5%. Within the sector, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.5% and 5.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 5.59% year-to-date. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is down 0.36% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 11.88% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and FANG make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 1.0%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) and LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 23.75% on a year-to-date basis. Ralph Lauren Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.47% year-to-date, and LKQ Corp is up 48.80% year-to-date. RL makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.5% Consumer Products +1.0% Services +1.0% Healthcare +1.0% Financial +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Industrial +0.9% Materials +0.8% Utilities +0.6%

