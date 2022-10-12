Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.3%. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 49.03% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 56.21% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 66.11% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and CTRA make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) and PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.7% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 7.26% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Group, meanwhile, is down 41.94% year-to-date, and PepsiCo Inc, is down 0.72% year-to-date. PEP makes up approximately 11.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.3% Financial -0.0% Industrial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Healthcare -0.5% Materials -0.6% Utilities -2.6%

