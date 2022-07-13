Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 27.14% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 49.89% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 31.46% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and HES make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.47% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 32.01% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 13.81% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Services -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Healthcare -0.7% Materials -0.8% Industrial -1.0% Financial -1.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.