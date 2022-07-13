Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 27.14% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 49.89% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 31.46% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and HES make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.47% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 32.01% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 13.81% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Services -0.1%
Utilities -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Healthcare -0.7%
Materials -0.8%
Industrial -1.0%
Financial -1.2%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

