Wednesday Sector Leaders: Electric Utilities, Information Technology Services

In trading on Wednesday, electric utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.9%. Leading the group were shares of Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG), up about 20.5% and shares of Mdu Resources Group (MDU) up about 3.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Unisys (UIS), trading up by about 15.5% and KBR (KBR), trading up by about 12.9% on Wednesday.

