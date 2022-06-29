Wednesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Beverages & Wineries

In trading on Wednesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of 2U, up about 19% and shares of Stride up about 10.3% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are beverages & wineries shares, up on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led by Zevia, trading higher by about 2.1% and Monster Beverage, trading higher by about 1.8% on Wednesday.
