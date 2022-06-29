Markets
TWOU

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Beverages & Wineries

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, education & training services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of 2U, up about 19% and shares of Stride up about 10.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are beverages & wineries shares, up on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led by Zevia, trading higher by about 2.1% and Monster Beverage, trading higher by about 1.8% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Beverages & Wineries
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Beverages & Wineries

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWOU LRN ZVIA MNST

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular