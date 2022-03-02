Markets
JWN

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Apparel Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, department stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%. Leading the group were shares of Nordstrom, up about 39.1% and shares of Dillard's up about 13.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led by Ross Stores, trading higher by about 8% and Designer Brands, trading higher by about 7.8% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Apparel Stores
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Apparel Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JWN DDS ROST DBI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular