In trading on Wednesday, department stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%. Leading the group were shares of Nordstrom, up about 39.1% and shares of Dillard's up about 13.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led by Ross Stores, trading higher by about 8% and Designer Brands, trading higher by about 7.8% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Department Stores, Apparel Stores

