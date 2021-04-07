Markets
POWW

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Defense, Gas Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.2%. Leading the group were shares of Ammo, up about 6.5% and shares of Northrop Grumman off about 0.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led by South Jersey Industries, trading higher by about 1.5% and Southwest Gas Holdings, trading up by about 0.7% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Defense, Gas Utilities
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Defense, Gas Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

POWW NOC SJI SWX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular