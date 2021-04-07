Wednesday Sector Leaders: Defense, Gas Utilities

In trading on Wednesday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.2%. Leading the group were shares of Ammo, up about 6.5% and shares of Northrop Grumman off about 0.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led by South Jersey Industries, trading higher by about 1.5% and Southwest Gas Holdings, trading up by about 0.7% on Wednesday.

