Markets
WINS

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Credit Services & Lending, Water Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, credit services & lending shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Wins Finance Holdings, up about 167.3% and shares of Enova International up about 1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Cadiz, trading higher by about 0.1% and Essential Utilities, trading lower by about 0.4% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Credit Services & Lending, Water Utilities
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Credit Services & Lending, Water Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WINS ENVA CDZI WTRG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular