Wednesday Sector Leaders: Credit Services & Lending, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Wednesday, credit services & lending shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 13.1%. Leading the group were shares of Wins Finance Holdings, up about 633.3% and shares of PennyMac Financial Services up about 0.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led by GameStop, trading higher by about 8.7% and Conns, trading higher by about 6.5% on Wednesday.

