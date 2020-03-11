Markets
VVNT

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Shipping Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, consumer services shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Vivint Smart Home, up about 11.9% and shares of Advanced Disposal Services down about 0.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Stealthgas, trading higher by about 7% and Dorian LPG, trading higher by about 2.6% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Shipping Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VVNT ADSW GASS LPG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular