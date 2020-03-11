Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, consumer services shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Vivint Smart Home, up about 11.9% and shares of Advanced Disposal Services down about 0.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Stealthgas, trading higher by about 7% and Dorian LPG, trading higher by about 2.6% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.