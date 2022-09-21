Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) and Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 2.33% year-to-date. General Mills Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.12% year-to-date, and Kellogg Co is up 16.72% year-to-date. Combined, GIS and K make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 5.23% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 21.27% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp is up 5.28% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and AEE make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.4% Utilities +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.0% Industrial -0.2% Financial -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Materials -0.6% Energy -0.6% Services -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.