Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 16.85% year-to-date. PVH Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.11% year-to-date, and Nike is up 20.17% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 16.36% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 37.63% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 11.37% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and ATO make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Materials +0.5% Services +0.3% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Energy -0.1%

