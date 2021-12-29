Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 16.85% year-to-date. PVH Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.11% year-to-date, and Nike is up 20.17% year-to-date.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 16.36% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 37.63% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 11.37% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and ATO make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
