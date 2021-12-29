Markets
PVH

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 16.85% year-to-date. PVH Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.11% year-to-date, and Nike is up 20.17% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 16.36% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 37.63% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp. is up 11.37% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and ATO make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.5%
Utilities +0.5%
Healthcare +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Services +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Energy -0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PVH NKE IYK EXC ATO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular