Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 4.9%. Within the sector, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a loss of 0.6% and 1.8%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 4.7% on the day, and down 11.34% year-to-date. Newell Brands Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.50% year-to-date, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, is down 16.74% year-to-date. Combined, NWL and LW make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 4.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) and Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 4.8% in midday trading, and down 8.99% on a year-to-date basis. Citrix Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.37% year-to-date, and Akamai Technologies Inc is up 0.09% year-to-date. Combined, CTXS and AKAM make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -4.9% Technology & Communications -4.9% Healthcare -5.1% Industrial -5.3% Utilities -5.4% Financial -5.4% Materials -6.1% Services -6.4% Energy -8.0%

