Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.3%. Within that group, Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.6% on the day, and up 26.49% year-to-date. Smith (A O) Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.48% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp, is down 14.74% year-to-date. RL makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) and AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.7% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 21.03% on a year-to-date basis. Lowe's Companies Inc, meanwhile, is up 35.31% year-to-date, and AutoZone, Inc., is down 4.67% year-to-date. Combined, LOW and AZO make up approximately 13.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.4% Utilities -0.4% Energy -0.4% Financial -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Healthcare -0.8% Materials -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.4%

