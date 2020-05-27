Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Consumer Products stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.6%. Within that group, Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.6% and 6.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 1.3% on the day, and down 6.78% year-to-date. Molson Coors Beverage Co, meanwhile, is down 25.59% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, is down 59.82% year-to-date. TAP makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 2.6%. Among large Services stocks, Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) and The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 15.6% and 14.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 4.58% on a year-to-date basis. Nordstrom, Inc., meanwhile, is down 51.60% year-to-date, and The Gap Inc, is down 41.05% year-to-date. Combined, JWN and GPS make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +2.6%
Services +2.6%
Financial +2.6%
Materials +2.3%
Industrial +2.1%
Energy +0.9%
Healthcare +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Utilities -0.1%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

