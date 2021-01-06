Wednesday Sector Leaders: Construction, Banking & Savings

In trading on Wednesday, construction shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.2%. Leading the group were shares of Dycom Industries, up about 14.9% and shares of Tutor Perini up about 13.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are banking & savings shares, up on the day by about 6.7% as a group, led by Microsectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN, trading up by about 17.8% and Hanmi Financial, trading up by about 13.4% on Wednesday.

