Wednesday Sector Leaders: Computers, Education & Training Services

In trading on Wednesday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Cardlytics, up about 29.3% and shares of Scansource up about 4.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by American Public Education, trading up by about 18.8% and Arco Platform, trading up by about 2.1% on Wednesday.

