In trading on Wednesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, up about 17.1% and shares of British American Tobacco Industries up about 1.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led by EL Pollo Loco Holdings, trading up by about 15.1% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading higher by about 11.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Restaurants & Eateries

