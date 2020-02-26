Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Defense Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Turning Point Brands, up about 15.5% and shares of Standard Diversified Class up about 10.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading higher by about 8.7% and Raytheon, trading up by about 2.7% on Wednesday.

