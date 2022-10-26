Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

In trading on Wednesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Vaxcyte, up about 19.3% and shares of Sellas Life Sciences Group up about 15% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are hospital & medical practitioners shares, up on the day by about 3.9% as a group, led by Community Health Systems, trading up by about 13.7% and Universal Health Services, trading higher by about 12.7% on Wednesday.

