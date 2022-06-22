In trading on Wednesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Wave Life Sciences, up about 27.6% and shares of Vor Biopharma up about 20.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Evelo Biosciences, trading up by about 21.9% and Codiak Biosciences, trading up by about 18.7% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Drugs

