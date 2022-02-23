In trading on Wednesday, auto parts shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5%. Leading the group were shares of Tenneco (TEN), up about 94.4% and shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL) up about 6.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Matador Resources Company (MTDR), trading higher by about 10.5% and Range Resources Corporation (RRC), trading higher by about 8.6% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Auto Parts, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

