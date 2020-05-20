Markets
RENN

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Banking & Savings

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, auto dealerships shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.3%. Leading the group were shares of Renren, up about 50.5% and shares of Group 1 Automotive up about 10.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are banking & savings shares, up on the day by about 5.3% as a group, led by Great Western Bancorp, trading higher by about 11.2% and Capital Bancorp, trading higher by about 11.1% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Banking & Savings
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Auto Dealerships, Banking & Savings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RENN GPI GWB CBNK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular