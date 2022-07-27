In trading on Wednesday, asset management shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Pzena Investment Management, up about 46.4% and shares of Ameriprise Financial up about 4.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by National Cinemedia, trading higher by about 17.4% and Harte-hanks, trading up by about 6.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Asset Management, Advertising Stocks

