Wednesday Sector Leaders: Application Software, Diagnostics

In trading on Wednesday, application software shares were relative leaders, down on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Sharpspring up about 9.6% and shares of Zscaler up about 4.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are diagnostics shares, down on the day by about 2.4% as a group, led by Catasys, trading higher by about 5.9% and Teladoc Health, trading up by about 4.9% on Wednesday.

