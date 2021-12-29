Wednesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Textiles

In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Victorias Secret, up about 12% and shares of Citi Trends up about 5.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are textiles shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Torrid Holdings, trading up by about 3.3% and Deckers Outdoor, trading up by about 2.8% on Wednesday.

