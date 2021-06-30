Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Lands' End, up about 14.1% and shares of Chico's FAS up about 7.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by Vertex Energy, trading higher by about 24.4% and PBF Energy, trading higher by about 4.7% on Wednesday.

