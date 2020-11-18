Wednesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Express, up about 20% and shares of Chicos Fas up about 19.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Vaalco Energy, trading higher by about 20.6% and QEP Resources, trading up by about 14.2% on Wednesday.

