Wednesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.1%. Leading the group were shares of Express, up about 20% and shares of Chicos Fas up about 19.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led by Vaalco Energy, trading higher by about 20.6% and QEP Resources, trading up by about 14.2% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

EXPR CHS EGY QEP

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

