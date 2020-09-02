Wednesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Gas Utilities

In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Vera Bradley, up about 27.5% and shares of Guess up about 12.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are gas utilities shares, up on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led by NiSource, trading higher by about 3.4% and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, trading up by about 3.1% on Wednesday.

