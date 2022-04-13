In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of The Gap, up about 10.9% and shares of Lands End up about 6.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by American Airlines Group, trading up by about 10.2% and Mesa Air Group, trading up by about 6.7% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Airlines

