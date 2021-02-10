Markets
SNDL

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Sundial Growers, up about 37% and shares of Village Farms International up about 4.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Torchlight Energy Resources, trading up by about 72.2% and Gran Tierra Energy, trading higher by about 20.1% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNDL VFF TRCH GTE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest