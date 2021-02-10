Wednesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Sundial Growers, up about 37% and shares of Village Farms International up about 4.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Torchlight Energy Resources, trading up by about 72.2% and Gran Tierra Energy, trading higher by about 20.1% on Wednesday.

