Wednesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Metals Fabrication & Products

In trading on Wednesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.2%. Leading the group were shares of CVR Partners, up about 13.3% and shares of Sundial Growers up about 11.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals fabrication & products shares, up on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led by United States Antimony, trading up by about 23.8% and Ferroglobe, trading higher by about 13% on Wednesday.

