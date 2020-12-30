Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Electronic Equipment & Products

In trading on Wednesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Origin Agritech, up about 15.5% and shares of Cresud up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electronic equipment & products shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by SGOCO Group, trading up by about 151.3% and Blink Charging, trading higher by about 14.9% on Wednesday.

SEED CRESY SGOC BLNK

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

