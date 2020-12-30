Wednesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Electronic Equipment & Products

In trading on Wednesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3%. Leading the group were shares of Origin Agritech, up about 15.5% and shares of Cresud up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electronic equipment & products shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by SGOCO Group, trading up by about 151.3% and Blink Charging, trading higher by about 14.9% on Wednesday.

