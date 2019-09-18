Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Agriculture & Farm Products, Electric Utilities

In trading on Wednesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.5%. Leading the group were shares of S&W Seed, up about 9% and shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. Y A. up about 1.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Pacific Gas & Electric, trading up by about 5.8% and Just Energy Group, trading higher by about 3.7% on Wednesday.

