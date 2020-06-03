Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Aerospace & Defense, Airlines

In trading on Wednesday, aerospace & defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.2%. Leading the group were shares of AIR, up about 14.5% and shares of Astronics up about 14.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are airlines shares, up on the day by about 6.9% as a group, led by Latam Airlines Group, trading up by about 24.2% and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, trading higher by about 18.4% on Wednesday.

    Most Popular