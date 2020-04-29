Markets
MDCA

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Restaurants & Eateries

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 10.6%. Leading the group were shares of MDC Partners, up about 30.7% and shares of Emerald Holding up about 23.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 9.3% as a group, led by RCI Hospitality Holdings, trading up by about 30.3% and Brinker International,trading up by about 26.3% on Wednesday.

