In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of Stagwell, up about 8.8% and shares of National Cinemedia up about 7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are restaurants & eateries shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Dave & Busters Entertainment, trading higher by about 10.1% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up by about 8.4% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Restaurants & Eateries

