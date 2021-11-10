Wednesday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Precious Metals

In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Pubmatic, up about 28.1% and shares of Quotient Technology up about 3.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Golden Minerals, trading higher by about 11.7% and Endeavour Silver, trading higher by about 8.9% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.