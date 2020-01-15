Wednesday Sector Leaders: Advertising, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Wednesday, advertising shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.7%. Leading the group were shares of Fluent (FLNT), up about 42.9% and shares of Marchex (MCHX) up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Village Farms International (VFF), trading up by about 17% and Sundial Growers (SNDL), trading higher by about 10.1% on Wednesday.

