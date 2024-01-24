News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Precious Metals

January 24, 2024 — 01:14 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Middlesex Water, down about 3.7% and shares of American Water Works off about 2.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by B2gold, trading lower by about 9.5% and Novagold Resources, trading lower by about 5.9%.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
