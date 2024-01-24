Wednesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Precious Metals

In trading on Wednesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Middlesex Water, down about 3.7% and shares of American Water Works off about 2.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by B2gold, trading lower by about 9.5% and Novagold Resources, trading lower by about 5.9%.

