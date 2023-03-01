In trading on Wednesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Montrose Environmental Group, off about 29.1% and shares of Aris Water Solutions down about 5.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are hospital & medical practitioners shares, down on the day by about 3% as a group, led down by Bright Health Group, trading lower by about 29.2% and Alignment Healthcare, trading lower by about 16.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Hospital & Medical Practitioners

