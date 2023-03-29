In trading on Wednesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Perma-fix Environmental Services, down about 7.4% and shares of Heritage-crystal Clean down about 1.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Big Lots, trading lower by about 2.6% and Target, trading lower by about 1.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Department Stores

