Markets
PESI

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Department Stores

March 29, 2023 — 12:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Perma-fix Environmental Services, down about 7.4% and shares of Heritage-crystal Clean down about 1.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are department stores shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Big Lots, trading lower by about 2.6% and Target, trading lower by about 1.9%.

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Department Stores
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Department Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PESI
HCCI
BIG
TGT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.