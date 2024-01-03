News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Vehicle Manufacturers, Auto Parts

January 03, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nikola, off about 11.2% and shares of Fisker down about 9.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are auto parts shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Phinia, trading lower by about 5.6% and Aptiv, trading lower by about 5.5%.

