In trading on Wednesday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nikola, off about 11.2% and shares of Fisker down about 9.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are auto parts shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Phinia, trading lower by about 5.6% and Aptiv, trading lower by about 5.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Vehicle Manufacturers, Auto Parts

