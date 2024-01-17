Wednesday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.9% on the day, and down 2.98% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.56% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 10.44% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AES make up approximately 14.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) and ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 0.89% on a year-to-date basis. Microchip Technology Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.09% year-to-date, and ON Semiconductor Corp, is down 14.87% year-to-date. Combined, MCHP and ON make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.4% Industrial -0.9% Healthcare -1.0% Energy -1.0% Services -1.1% Financial -1.1% Materials -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.4% Utilities -1.7%

